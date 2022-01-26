I dedicate this award to my country, says 'Prithviraj' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi on Padma Shri win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Ace Bollywood director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is set to release his much-awaited film 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar soon, was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

The filmmaker recently opened up about the win and said that he is "deeply humbled" with the recognition. Speaking about the award, he also said that he has dedicated the honour to his motherland, India.

He said, "I'm deeply humbled to have been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award. I have been fortunate enough to creatively collaborate with some of the best minds of the Hindi film and television industry. They have enriched me, pushed my boundaries and made me better creatively. I share this huge moment of my life with all these people who have shaped me and my thinking."

The director added, "I have always been someone who has tried to tell a story that is dipped in our country's history and culture and I dedicate this award to my country."



He also spoke about his upcoming directorial 'Prithviraj' and said, "This recognition will drive me to tell stories that celebrate my motherland in its full glory like my next Prithviraj in which we will honour the valour of one of the bravest warriors that India has ever seen."

Talking about his collaboration with Akshay, he added, "I have had the pleasure to work with a towering actor like Akshay Kumar to essay Prithviraj on screen and I hope my countrymen love the film that we have made with a lot of passion."

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'.

His forthcoming film, 'Prithviraj', is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The film has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

Akshay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi will play the role of King Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita. (ANI)

