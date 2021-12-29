'I don't think that's a conscious choice, just happened by default,' says Tanishaa Mukerji on absence from films

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tanishaa Mukerji has returned to the silver screen after quite some time, with a spy thriller titled 'Code Name Abdul'.

Kajol's younger sister, who was last seen in the biopic 'Anna: Kisan Baburao Hazare' (2016), opened up about taking time out from work for herself.

Talking about her reason for being away from the big screen, Tanishaa told ANI, "I don't think that's a conscious choice. That just happened by default, when these things happen...I think there has been a break in my released films, but I haven't taken a break from acting."

Tanishaa admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed work down, but she has been trying her best to continue growing as an actor.

"I've been doing work consistently and yeah definitely it slowed down, it's not as much but I think the whole world is slowed down because of COVID and I think most importantly as an actor it's very important to take that time out to work on yourself and only when you grow as a person, can you grow as an actor," she added.



Directed by Eshwar Gunturu, her latest film 'Code Name Abdul' revolves around a secret mission assigned to RAW. Tanishaa headlines the project that also stars debutant Akku Kulhari.



When asked what made her choose this script, Tanishaa shared, "I loved the script, and found it to be phenomenal. Eshwar has written a very tight screenplay and I was very intrigued by it. Because I'm so filmy, I know every film ka ending before it's over and for the first time I was shocked by the ending."

Talking about her non-glamorous, action-oriented character, Tanishaa revealed, "It's been a very challenging and different role for me to play. For the first time I'm playing the role of a Muslim girl. I had to practically convince the director that I can do this film. Because he was like, "but you are such a glamorous actor, and you have only done these glamour roles," and I was like, "no I can do a role like this". So I actually had to convince Eshwar that this is something I can play, and I can do it."

Tanishaa has previously worked in films like 'Neal n Nikki', 'Sarkar' and 'Sarkar Raaj'. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003. (ANI)

