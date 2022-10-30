"I don't want wife who will be 9 to 5," Jaya reveals Amitabh Bachchan's condition to marry her

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, recently during a podcast, revealed the conditions that Amitabh put forward to marry her. She said he did not want a wife who will be 9 to 5.

Speaking with her granddaughter on the podcast 'What the hell Navya,' the 'Sholay' actor said, "we have decided to get married in October because by then my work would have reduced. At that time, he (Big B) said, I definitely don't want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work and you must work but not every day. He also asked her to choose projects and work with the right people."

The actor also shared why they got married in June and not in October.

The power couple decided to go on a holiday after the success of their movie 'Zanjeer'. But Big B's parents said if they want to go on a trip together, they must get married. So they preponed their date from October to June.

The marriage took place at Jaya's Godmother's house in Mumbai.

Amitabh and Jaya will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary next year as they knot on June 3, 1973.

Jaya also talked about the topic 'Modern Love: Romance and Regrets' on the podcast along with her elder daughter Shweta Bachchan.



During the conversation, Jaya revealed that she doesn't have any problem if her granddaughter Navya Nanda has a child without marriage.

"During our time we couldn't experiment and a relationship can't last on love, fresh air and adjustment."

Jaya said, "People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. In our times we couldn't experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn't they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn't a physical relationship it's not going to last very long. You can't be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It's very very important."

"Sometimes it's a pity but a lot of the younger lot, of course, we never could, we couldn't even think about it but the younger generation even after me, Shweta's generation, Navya's is a different ballgame, but they would feel guilty going through that experience and I think it's very wrong. It's okay and then you do things on the sly. If you had a physical relationship and you feel that still, my relationship otherwise not worked out you can be nice about it," the veteran actor added.

Giving advice to the younger generation, the 'Silsila' actor said, "I'm looking at it very clinically. Since there's a lack of that emotion, the romance today...I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, 'Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jaya will be next seen in director Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the lead roles. (ANI)

