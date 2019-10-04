'I dreamt of this day since I was seven': Doting fans meet Deepika

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A few lucky fans of Deepika Padukone got a chance to meet the actor on Friday.

She took to Instagram to share the video, in which she looked as happy and excited as her fans from the meet.

"I dreamt of this day since I was seven-year-old," said one fan, right before meeting the 33-year-old actor.



The 'Bajirao Mastani' star who especially met three of her fans, taking out time from her busy schedule, also received special gifts from them.

While one bought home-cooked food, another fan gifted her a scrapbook with sweet messages, snapshots and script ideas. "My fans also have script ideas," said the actor while reading the script her fan wrote in the scrapbook.

Deepika Padukone, known for her elegance and simplicity also interacted with a fan over a video call, as she couldn't make it to the meeting.



On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83.'

The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey. (ANI)

