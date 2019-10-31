Anushka Sharma (Photo/Anushka Sharma Twitter)
Anushka Sharma (Photo/Anushka Sharma Twitter)

I drink coffee: Anushka Sharma rests 'vicious' reports in impassioned statement

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday shut down media reports which claimed that members of the Indian cricket team selection committee fetched cups of tea for her during ICC World Cup 2019.
Taking to her social media, the actress said that while she has maintained her silence on such matters over the years, the reason she has decided to speak out now isn't because she's upset over the latest incident but because she doesn't want her silence to be mistaken for weakness.
"I have always been of the opinion that maintaining silence on false and fabricated news and stories against one is the best way to deal with your detractors. This is how I have handled my career for 11 years now. I always saw the dignity and truth embedded in the shadow of my silence," she said.
The PK actor signed off her statement with a cheeky remark, setting the record straight by highlighting that she drinks coffee.

The 31-year-old actor said that people spread lies repeatedly so that it looks like the truth and she was afraid of that.
"They say, say a lie so many times repeatedly that it starts to look like the truth and I am afraid this is what has been happening with me. My silence has made the lies spitted against me seem true but that ends today. I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then-boyfriend, now-husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then," Anushka wrote.
"My name has been used in fabricated stories claiming that I am part of closed-door team meetings and influenced selection processes and I have kept silent. My name has been wrongfully used to say how I have been given preferential treatment or how I have overstayed my authorised time with my husband on foreign tours which if anyone really cared about finding facts from the board, would know that I have always and always followed protocol but yet. I kept quiet," she added.
Even before Kohli and Anushka tied the knot, she was made the scapegoat for Kohli's poor performance on an Australian tour, with bizarre suggestions which linked her mere presence in the stands to Kohli's inability to perform.
"It's not like this last piece of 'news' has upset me more and that's why I have decided to break my silence. They have all been as regressive and horrible and malicious and vicious. So, don't take this letter as my retort to this 'news'," Anushka wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:08 IST

'Jumanji: The Next Level' trailer features the gang on a new adventure

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The makers of Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level' have released the final trailer of the flick, which is sure to leave movie buffs wanting for more.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:34 IST

Motichoor Chaknachoor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty are...

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): With its release date drawing close, makers of 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:20 IST

'Bala' is Bhumi's 'way of promoting parity in society'

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has earned a name in Bollywood for her choices of films and now that her next outing 'Bala' is just a week away from release, the actor revealed that the movie is her 'way of promoting parity in society!'

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:11 IST

When morning walk turned into life lesson for Akshay Kumar's daughter

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): While most Bollywood celebrities don't get ample time to teach their kids life lessons, Akshay Kumar on Thursday received a perfect opportunity to witness his daughter, Nitara, learning an act of kindness from an elderly couple.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:26 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares soul-stirring song 'Choti Choti Gal'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): After impressing moviegoers with the rib-tickling trailer, makers of romantic-comedy 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' have released a soulful track from the film titled 'Choti Choti Gal'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:22 IST

B-towners catch up with spirit of Halloween in spooky attires

New Delhi (Indi), Oct 31 (ANI): As people around the globe are spooked out with Halloween fever, B-town celebrities too joined the bandwagon flaunting their "scary" side!

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:09 IST

Here's when to catch 'Bala' in theatres

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): The release of Ayuhsmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' which was moved a week earlier to avoid a clash with 'Marjaavaan', has now been moved a day ahead to open on November 8.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:30 IST

Kim Kardashian hails U.S. House of Representatives for formally...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Kim Kardashian hailed the U.S. House of Representatives who passed a resolution on Tuesday to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, which saw approximately 1.5 million Armenians killed by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:11 IST

John Stamos to lead an upcoming series on Disney+

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): 'Fuller House' actor John Stamos has landed the lead role in an upcoming untitled Disney+ original series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:31 IST

Emilia Clarke reveals culprit behind Starbucks cup on 'GoT'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): While the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' has ended, memories of the Starbucks coffee cup's cameo in the final season are still fresh!

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:30 IST

Taylor Swift to receive honour at American Music Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Taylor Swift is set to take home a major honour next month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:26 IST

Selena Gomez denies reconciliation rumours after being spotted...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez recently shut down all speculations of reconciliation after she was captured with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost.

Read More
iocl