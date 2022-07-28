"I had butterflies in my tummy", says Rashmika Mandanna on her debut at Indian Couture Week

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna made her debut at Varun Bahl's fashion show at India Couture Week in Delhi. Recently she shared her experience on her social media account.

Rashmika Mandanna left the audience stunned, as she made her debut in a gorgeous red lehenga at FDCI fashion ramp walk for Varun Bahl couture in Delhi. This was the actress' first visit to Delhi, who is also shooting for her upcoming film 'Animal' in the city.

On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, the south star expressed her gratitude on walking the ramp for the first time with an amazing caption stating, 1st time in Delhi...1st at the fashion week! I had butterflies in my tummy... I tried to walk like a pro model...It clearly didn't workout. My personality of just smiling and having a great time took over.. but I surely did have a blaaaaaastttt!"



She further added, "Thank you @varun_bahl for my very first walk! It will always remain very special. I love your art and I love your vibe. Cheers to doing a lot more cool stuff together. Thank you @fdciofficial and thank you team for making this so much fun!"

Rashmika opted for a red lehenga for the showstopper look. She looked extremely charismatic. She teamed this up with a embellished strappy blouse, the multi-colour floral print on it raised the chic quotient of his outfit. Her ardent sense of style and gracious personality made her the perfect muse for Varun Bahl.

She wore a bold makeup look and left her tresses open which make her look ethereal.

The 15th edition of the Indian Couture Week is currently going on and has created a lot of buzz. The who's who of the fashion industry ranging from social media influencers, and actors to fashion bloggers and stylists, all have their calendars booked for the week.

Staying true to its title 'New leaf', Varun took the audience on a mystical journey inside the world of enchanted forests. He left the fashion lovers mesmerized with his magical collection that plays on different textures with appliques such as feathers, sequins, and fabrics such as silks and velvet.

The forest-themed ramp was set on fire when Rashmika Mandanna walked in as the show stopper. Wearing a beautiful red embroidered lehenga, Rashmika had fun on the ramp. She smiled, laughed, and waved at the audience, leaving everyone in the audience impressed.

Indian Couture Week opened last Friday with Tarun Tahiliani and is going to the last day of July. Anamika Khanna will be closing Couture Week.

For the past two years, designers showcased their designs online. After a hiatus of two years, the physical event is taking place. Apart from Tarun Tahiliani, Varun Bahl and Anamika Khanna, other couturiers who will be showcasing their collection this year are Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, and Suneet Varma. Rahul Misha's show was on Saturday while JJ Valaya's was on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Varun Bahl brought to life a world of flora and fauna with his new collection that showcased the wilderness of the forest in embroidered and embellished weaves.

On the work front, apart from 'Animal', the 'Bheeshma' will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also will be seen in the sequel of 'Pushpa' 2. The 'Kirik Party' actor will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming Bollywood flix 'Mission Majnu' and also have Hanu Ragavapudi's directorial 'Sita Ramam', the upcoming action romantic film also casts Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth Kumar in the lead roles in her pipeline. (ANI)