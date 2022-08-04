I had to give screen-test for my part in Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): The latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was released at midnight and fans have ever since been talking about the juicy gossip and revelations made on the show's episode!

Among the many fun moments that Aamir and Kareena shared on the show, one interesting one that took the internet by storm was when Kareena revealed that she did a screen test for her part in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.



During the show, Aamir revealed that Kareena wasn't the first choice for the film and that they had to take her screen test to see if she fits the part. He said that some other actress was in his mind for the role and while seeing her advertisement which also featured Kareena, they wanted her to be in the film. He said, "Advait and I were watching and that girl was also very good but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said Kareena. We didn't think of her originally because we thought 25. We were stuck in that 25 which was a stupid thing. She too can get de-ageing with me and whatever is required and I'm so glad we saw that ad because I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena."

Kareena also further added that during the span of her 22-year-old career, she never had to give a screen test and that her husband Saif convinced her to go for it. She said, "Aamir was very sure that I had to screen test for the part. And it's obviously the first film in my career which I think...It was actually Saif who told me, he said listen I think it's really cool because only Aamir Khan can actually tell someone this that you have to screen test for a part. Because he was like that's what everyone does. He's like I am happy that you have to do it and you should. They brought a camera to my office. They made me enact the scene because he was like I am not confident. It was because of Saif. I was like no one had ever because in here, I don't know I was like I have never done it in 22 years."

Kareena also shared that only Aamir could make her take the screen test. She said, "It was not an ego it was just I'd never done it before, so I was nervous. And when I told Saif, he said I think it's really cool. You should do it. And I said ya actually what the hell! What will happen? He'll say it didn't work. So, it's fine. I said it is for Aamir. And if I'd do it. It'll be for Aamir. So, I said listen whatever it is, I am going to take the plunge and have fun with it." (ANI)

