I have brushed up my Hindi-speaking skills after Bigg Boss: Shehnaaz Gill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Former 'Bigg Boss' runner-up Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Salman Khan's Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' amid a bunch of new faces. Ahead of the film's release, the actor is busy with promotions.

Speaking with ANI, the actor revealed how she groomed herself post-Bigg Boss. "I have groomed my style, worked on my look and also started learning Hindi. In the coming days, you will see me only growing," said the actor with a smile on her face.

Shehnaaz participated in 'Bigg Boss 13' (2019) and was the second runners-up. The actor got featured in several music videos post-Bigg Boss success.



Speaking about the movie offer from Salman Khan, Shehnaaz said she readily accepted it. "I have got an opportunity to learn from Salman Khan, I can see him perform actions on set... these were the reasons enough to say 'yes' to this movie," the actor said.

Shehnaaz emphasised it's a 'Salman Khan' movie and fans must experience it in the theatres as 'Bhaijaan' is coming to cinema halls on Eid after four years. The movie will release on April 21.

"Bollywood needs your support. The kind of love you have shown for 'Pathaan', show it for bhaijaan also," Shehnaaz said.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh. (ANI)

