I have worked the hardest in third installment of 'Baaghi': Tiger Shroff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Ahead of the release of the third instalment of his action franchise 'Baaghi ', actor Tiger Shroff on Monday said that he has worked the hardest in this installment.

"We've worked very hard in the third instalment. I don't think I have worked any harder in any of the previous installments," Shroff told ANI.

The third installment of the film features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen essaying the role of Shroff's brother.

Speaking about his experience during the shoot of the film, Deshmukh told ANI, "It was extremely emotional and very personal for me because for the first time in 15 years I am playing a brother to someone. I am so glad that it has been with Tiger."

The action flick that revolves around the bond of the duo of the brothers was largely shot in Serbia in extreme temperatures.

"It has been very challenging to shoot in Serbia because when we were shooting, the temperature was in negatives," Kapoor said.

'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. It also features Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is set to hit the theatres on March 6. (ANI)

