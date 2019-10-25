Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar
Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar

'I hope Saand Ki Aankh will educate and inspire many': Chandro, Prakashi Tomar

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:04 IST

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): 'Saand Ki Aankh', which is based on the life struggles of shooter Dadis Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, is receiving unanimous love and appreciation.
Chandro Tomar, who took up shooting in her 60s, hopes that through the film people can learn and let their daughters have a life beyond four walls of kitchens.
"I hope this film will educate and inspire many. People must let their daughters shine and win the world, as daughters are not meant to be caged inside the house," told Chandro to ANI.
"This movie will encourage every girl who wants to be a shooter, a doctor or anything. 'Saand Ki Aankh' is about inspiring girls to go and chase their dreams," expressed Prakashi Tomar.
Chandro is also determined to give opportunities to girls who need support to establish their career in the field of sharpshooting.
"Other than my family members I also want to train girls from my neighbourhood. For me the beginning was difficult, people used to criticise me but I kept a thick skin and did what I thought was right," continued the 87-year-old Indian sharpshooter.
"Now, I want to train more girls, especially the unprivileged ones. I will do everything starting from providing a hostel till equipment I want this country to have more shooters," added Chandro.
Meanwhile, Prakashi's daughter who is an international shooter, expressed, "I am sure this film will inspire many, not only in cities but also in small villages especially because this film is about females who struggled to give a suitable life to their children by making them international shooters."
'Saand Ki Aankh', which has been declared tax free in Delhi and Rajasthan, released on Friday.
Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu essayed the roles of the shooter dadis in the film.
Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:14 IST

Robert Pattinson gets vocal about his 'sexual escapades' in 'The...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson who is playing the role of Ephraim Winslow in the latest release 'The Lighthouse' opened up about the famous "ferocious masturbation scene" and how the actor will never forget it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:35 IST

Elton John slams Madonna for being "ungracious and nasty" to Lady Gaga

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Defending pop-singer Lady Gaga in his new memoir 'Me', singer-songwriter Elton John slammed Madonna as "ungracious and nasty" to a younger artist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:22 IST

'Saand Ki Aankh' exempted from SGST in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who recently attended a special screening of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' has now exempted the flick from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:41 IST

I'm happy to be part of a film that created history in Indian...

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'WAR' which was a commercial and critical hit at the box office has become the only film to breach the 300 crore mark in 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:14 IST

Shoot begins for 'KTina', Disha Patani's first look out!

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The shooting of Disha Patani's next film 'KTina' has kickstarted and the first look of the actor is out.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa groove to 'Naah Goriye' from 'Bala'

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Ayushman Khurana unveiled the "sexy side" of his character with the latest song 'Naah Goriye' from his upcoming film 'Bala'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:21 IST

Adam Devine engaged to Chloe Bridges

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for actors Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges as the two are now engaged.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:08 IST

Meghan King Edmonds is working on her marriage after husband's...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Television personality Meghan Kind Edmonds is now working on her marriage in the aftermath of her husband Jim's sexting scandal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:03 IST

Michelle Obama honoured for services to military caregivers

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Former US first lady Michelle Obama was awarded the Tom Hanks Caregivers Champion award for services to military caregivers at Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes gala on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:28 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez helped elementary...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez and fiancee Alex Rodriguez did something which will just melt your heart.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:17 IST

Jennifer Aniston won't let Instagram become an addiction, will...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): After setting the internet on fire with her Instagram debut, actor Jennifer Aniston pledged for it to not become an addiction.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:52 IST

In white jammies, little Alia wishes mom Soni on her birthday

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): 'Patakha Guddi' Alia Bhatt wished mom Soni Razdan on her birthday with an extremely adorable throwback picture from her childhood days and we are all for it.

Read More
iocl