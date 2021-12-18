'I lost both my hands': Randhir Kapoor misses brothers Rishi, Rajiv on Raj Kapoor's memoir release

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor got emotional while promoting the recently-released memoir on his late father Raj Kapoor and said he terribly misses his late younger brothers, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, on the special occasion.

The memoir titled 'Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work' was released on the evergreen actor's 97th birth anniversary, December 14.

Turning emotional during the event, Randhir told ANI, "This is a very difficult question for me to answer. I come from a very close-knit family, and I was extremely close to my two brothers and after the death of my father, I took the responsibility for RK and my two brothers were my two hands--my left hand and my right hand."

He added, "I am very sad to say that I have lost both of them. I have lost both my hands and this loss will never be fulfilled..." adding tearfully "let it be, it's alright."

Speaking about the legacy, Randhir said, it will be always be continued by his nephew Ranbir Kapoor, daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and the upcoming generations.



The 74-year-old also recalled the mishaps that happened during the past few years including the saddest one about -- RK studio that was destroyed in a massive fire in September 2017.

"I do not have a single memorial of my father right now, all his certificates, awards; everything was burnt in that massive fire. We designed everything in a very special manner to showcase his belongings, but nothing could be saved," Randhir told ANI.

He added, "I just have a crockery set that he brought for 1956 film 'Jagte Raho' with me because that happened to be in my office, and my office was saved, but what was to be... was to be and that vacuum cannot be filled."

The Kapoor family later decided to sell the iconic RK Films and Studios, which was built by legendary actor Raj Kapoor nearly 70 years ago, 1948, one year after India gained independence.

The memoir 'Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work' was written by veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail. In this insightful memoir, Rawail brings alive the memories of what made the late legendary actor the 'greatest showman' of Indian cinema. (ANI)

