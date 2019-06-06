'I miss Youd Dad': Sanjay posts on Sunil Dutt's 90th birth anniv

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): Taking his fans down the memory lane, Sanjay Dutt shared an enchanting throwback picture on his father Sunil Dutt's 90th birth anniversary.

In the monochrome picture, fans can catch a glimpse of a smiling Sanjay with his sister Namrata Dutt. A young and dashing Sunil can be seen posing bare chest with his children. " Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you!" he tweeted.



The father-son relationship was depicted in Ranbir Kapoor starrer biopic 'Sanju' where the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actor portrayed Sanjay in the film and Paresh Rawal successfully essayed the role of Sunil.

A few days ago, the 'Kalank' actor posted a cute throwback picture of his mother Nargis along with himself on her birth anniversary. "Memories never fade! Happy Birthday, Mom," he tweeted.



In the picture, little Sanju can be seen crawling with little sister piggybacking on his back along with their mother.

Dutt, who began his Bollywood career in the 50s is remembered for his performances in films like 'Mother India', 'Sujata', 'Waqt' and 'Padosan'. He got married to Nargis during the time their film 'Mother India' was about to be released.

The father-son duo was seen sharing screen space together in films like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'. (ANI)