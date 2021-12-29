'I never choose a film thinking how much conversation it will generate': Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for tackling sensitive issues and choosing movies with social messages, recently said that he is "drawn to unique content, to scripts that have heart and soul."

Ayushmann, who tackled the sensitive issue of transgender inclusivity through his latest outing 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', said, "I'm drawn to unique content, to scripts that have heart and soul, to subjects that I feel are important to be backed. I never choose a film thinking about how much conversation it will generate. I'm essentially an artiste who is trying to entertain people first with the best films. Generating conversation is a byproduct of the quality of script that comes my way."

The actor has gained mass fame for opting for scripts that target societal change through highly entertaining cinema.



From 'Vicky Donor' to 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' in which he boldly played the role of a man with erectile dysfunction; Ayushmann has chosen some challenging roles that proved his acting mettle in showbiz.

Speaking about choosing films with serious takeaways, Ayushmann added, "I only choose a film basis the script and what it has to offer to audiences. It needs to be fresh and novel and if it can propel people into thinking and questioning things about our lives as we know it, then it's a bonus. People don't come to see films because they want to start a conversation. They come to get entertained first and then converse about a specific message that is delivered to them in the freshest manner possible."

He also thanked the filmmakers, storytellers and script-writers who are willing to take the plunge to say something new.

"Whatever I'm today, is also because of them, their hard work and their vision. So, while I will keep scouting for the best scripts, I also hope that I get to always collaborate with the best minds in Indian cinema," the 37-year-old actor said.

Ayushmann's upcoming projects include 'Anek', 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero'. (ANI)

