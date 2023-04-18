"I owe so much of my life to Kamal Haasan," says actor Siddharth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Siddharth penned a note of gratitude for veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

As Kamal Haasan unveiled the first look of Siddharth's from movie 'Chithha', Siddharth took to Instagram and wrote, "Thank you God. I owe so much of my life, craft and achievements as an actor in these last 20 years to one man, the unparalleled Mr. Kamal Haasan. @ikamalhaasan."

He added, "I always put cinema first, I always hope to learn from everything I do, and I never stop dreaming, all because of my guru from afar, Kamal sir. I am able to make the films I want today because of the films he made when he did. He paved the way for us. He showed us the higher path. Without you sir, there might be no Actor Siddharth."

Siddharth also thanked him for making his birthday memorable with his best wishes.

"He released the Title and First Look of our passion project CHITHHA yesterday, on my birthday... And he sent me these wishes from South Africa. I cannot even imagine any other birthday gift in my life could ever come close to making me feel what this video does. April 17, 2023. I got a message from god. And it made me believe. Even more. CHITHHA will be a most memorable picture. With Kamal sir's blessings, I am even more certain of this outcome," he added.

Siddharth is also a part of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'.



In September last year, Kamal and Shankar resumed the shooting of the film in Chennai.'Indian 2', which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. (ANI)

