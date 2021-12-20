'I remember first time I held you in my arms': Soha Ali Khan shares priceless picture of Taimur

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): On the occasion of her nephew Taimur Ali Khan's fifth birthday, actor Soha Ali Khan dug out a priceless picture from the first time she held the birthday boy in her arms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a sweet postmarking Taimur's fifth birthday on Monday.

"I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!!" she captioned the post with two pictures. The first snap sees Soha holding baby Taimur in her arms and the second captures her daughter Inaaya playing with her brother.





Soha also shared a picture of the special birthday card made by Inaaya for her brother. The sweet note on the card read "Happy birthday Tim Bhai." Sharing the snap on her IG story, Soha wrote, "Special card for Tim Bhai from Inaaya illustrating his love for early 19th century battles!"



Earlier in the day, Taimur's mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in isolation after being tested positive for COVID-19, also shared a special birthday post for his 'tiger' baby. She shared an adorable video of Taimur taking his first steps.

Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora have also posted special wishes for Taimur on his fifth birthday. (ANI)

