'I stand by that decision': Adele has no regrets about postponing her residency in Las Vegas

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Singer Adele is dealing with the fallout from her last-minute decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old British singer opened up to BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs about the shame she felt after suddenly ending her stint at Caesars Palace's Colosseum from January to April, but she says she has no regrets about the difficult decision she took.

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down," Adele said. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn't, and I stand by that decision."

The superstar singer cancelled her Weekends With Adele residency in an emotional Instagram video on Jan. 21, blaming production delays caused by COVID-19.

"I'm not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we're going to lose loads of money. I'm like, the show's not good enough," Adele told BBC Radio 4.



Despite being confident in her decision to postpone the residency, the singer says the aftermath of the ordeal left her feeling despondent. "I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," she said. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal."

The Vegas residency had not been rescheduled as of press time.

"Of course I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, 'I'm working on it'," Adele explained. "Of course I'm working on it! I'm not gonna update you if I ain't got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment."

The "Hello" singer will triumphantly return to the stage at London's BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday, her first public performance in five years. Her two-hour concert included songs like "Rumour Has It" and "Rolling In the Deep," as well as the live debut of "Oh My God," a 30-album track.

"My God, I'm back at home," the multi-Grammy Award winner told the sold-out audience. "It's so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here."

Adele's first public appearance since a pair of concerts at London's Wembley Stadium in 2017 was at BST Hyde Park. She last performed at the Brit Awards in February, and she will appear at televised events building up to the November 2021 publication of 30. (ANI)

