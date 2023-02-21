"I still look for you everywhere mumma": Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note in memory of Sridevi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Ahead of the fifth death anniversary of Sridevi, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor paid a moving tribute.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Janhvi also dropped a picture in which she is adorably looking at her mother.

Her post for Sridevi left netizens emotional.

"Next time you go on set, give your 200 per cent in the shot, this was her first love, perform like she is watching you nd scolding you for not giving your best, give a shot that people see her in you, perform like she is still alive, inside you," a social media user commented.

Celebs like Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar reacted to Janhvi's post by dropping red heart emojis in the comment section.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. (ANI)