I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania, reveals Naseeruddin Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has revealed that he has been suffering from onomatomania, a condition in which a person gets fixated on repeating a particular word or phrase.

The revelation was made by the actor in an interview with a YouTube channel called Chalchitra Talks. "I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary," he said.

Naseeruddin then went on to state that the condition does not allow him to be at rest and that he constantly thinks of words and phrases in his mind, even while asleep.



"Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or an entire speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love," explained the actor.

Further speaking, he also talked about his wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, and said that they often recommend books to each other but rarely go through them. He said, "If I like something, I pass it on to her and vice versa. We don't always read the books we pass on to each other."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naseeruddin was last seen starring in the Shakun Batra directorial movie 'Gehraiyaan', where he portrayed the role of Deepika Padukone's father. He was recently also seen in 'Kaun Banega Shikharwati', the comedy-drama series that also starred Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta and Kritika Kamra. (ANI)

