I thank God every breath I take for YOU: Mom Aishwarya as Aaradhya turns 9

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A day after her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned nine, former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday shared pictures from Aaradhya's birthday night.

The 'Guru' actor took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with her daughter and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.

The 47-year-old actor went on to pen down a note expressing her love and gratitude for her "darling angel".



"HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA," she wrote in the caption.

"I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond... GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life, Love, Love LOVE YOU," she added.

Earlier on Monday, Aaradhya's grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also marked her birthday with a special birthday note. (ANI)

