I was so nervous: Shraddha Kapoor on dancing along with Prabhu Deva in 'Muqabula'

New Delhi (India), Dec 21 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor who is sharing screen space with Prabhu Deva in an upcoming dance number, 'Muqabula' expressed her nervousness on shaking a leg with the legendary dancer.

The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, "It was such an honor to dance with 1 & only @prabhudheva in Muqabula! I was so nervous but he made me feel so comfortable & encouraged. He s such an icon. Watching him dance and that too LIVE has been a once in a lifetime opportunity and he is simply magical. Thank you @remodsouza for making it happen and to @iamkrutimahesh & @rahuldid for their incredible choreography #StreetDancer3D #24thJan".

The actor, who is basking the success of her back to back blockbuster hits 'Stree', 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore', has two huge films releasing in the first half of the new year.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3' has created a buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in lead roles besides Varun Dhawan. (ANI)

