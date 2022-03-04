I watched Shane Warne in awe, says Bishan Singh Bedi's son Angad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): After hearing the shocking news of the demise of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday, several members of the film industry expressed their condolences on social media.

Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi's son and actor Angad Bedi penned a note on his Instagram handle in which he recalled watching the late icon in person.

"Go well legend!! I watched you in awe.. that run up.. that deliverystride.. the follow through.. watching you in person spending time with my father.. the only person i knew who was a baked beans lover!!! My bowling hero of the 90s. Rip #warney #ballofthecentury," he wrote.





Other celebrities from the film fraternity including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar mourned the demise of the legendary cricketer on their social media handles.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday. He was 52. (ANI)

