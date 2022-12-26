"I will never break up with.." Kartik Aaryan drops a quirky caption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Not only food, but actor Kartik Aaryan is also obsessed with his workout session and he is frequently spotted outside his gym. The actor dropped a picture post-workout on Monday and inspired fans with his fitness regime.

After taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with another picture of himself after his hardcore training session.

In the picture, the actor could be seen posing inside his car in a workout outfit and gym gloves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmn4ildPwGZ/

The sun in the backdrop enhanced the beauty of the picture.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "I will never break up with my gym. We always seem to Work Out."

As soon as the picture was shared the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their comments.

One of the users wrote, "Motivational caption! wish mujme bhi esa junnon hotaa."

Another user wrote, "Kahan se laate ho ye captions???"



Kartik is currently busy shooting his upcoming musical saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Gujarat.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars actor Kiara Advani in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The film was initially titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan.

However, the title evoked controversy as 'satyanarayan' is another name for Lord Vishnu.

In view of the controversy, the director, Sameer Vidwans, issued a statement last year announcing that the film's title had been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account, which said the title was changed to avoid hurting any sentiments, even if purely unintentional.

Kartik will be also seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'. (ANI)

