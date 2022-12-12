"I will see you again," Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Marking Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary on Monday, his close friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill shared a throwback picture of the late actor with an emotional message.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and posted an image of Sidharth in which he could be seen smiling and wearing a white shirt and black blazer.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "i will see you again. 12 12."



Singer also shared pictures on her Insta story of cake with Sidharth's birth date, solo portraits and a close-up of their hands.







The fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their emotional messages.

Actor Kashmera Shah dropped a comment. She wrote, "Yes. And he will always live in all our hearts."



One of the fans wrote, "I still can't believe that this man is no more ...I visualise him in those half pants when he was in bb13 and doing his things and entertaining all of us .... After him bb is just a time pass thing ... why u did this to us y ?"



Another fan of the duo wrote, "Tu hee Sid Tu He Hai Naaz Dono Milke Bane hai #SidNaaz."



"No words could ever explain the pain of losing a person who meant world to uh nd us shakhs k jane k baad mano bachpana sab kuch khatam ho gaya," another comment read.

Recently, Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor while accepting her award Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

Sidharth and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

The duo's endearing chemistry was loved by the masses, who tagged them as SidNaaz and showered their support and love for the bond. Their undying affection for each other raged fire, even on the show.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Today, Sidharth would have turned 41 years old, the late actor who became a household name by being a part of popular Indian TV shows.

Be it his role in 'Balika Vadhu' or him becoming the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, Sidharth was a sensation who left a profound mark on the hearts of millions of his followers and his sudden demise on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest has left a void that won't be filled. (ANI)