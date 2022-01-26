IAF's aerial show left actor Akshay Kumar 'spellbound'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Republic Day, actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to show the spectacular display of the Indian Air Force at the parade in New Delhi.

Sharing a video documenting the aerial show presented by the Indian Air Force, Akshay wrote, "Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force... leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind."





The country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade today. She is only the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)

