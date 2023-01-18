"if only cuddles had a language of their own..." Karan shares adorable note for his kids

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Ever since director-producer Karan Johar has embraced parenthood, he is on cloud nine.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan posted a string of black and white pictures with his little munchkins Yash and Roohi.

Pouring his heart out, Karan captioned the frames as, "Being a parent is not an emotion ... it's an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced .... Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parent... if only cuddles had a language of their own."

In two of the pics, Yash and Roohi were seen on the lap of their 'Dada'. In another frame, Yash was posing for the camera and Roohi looking downwards.

A large number of Bollywood celebs posted comments on Karan's adorable post. Taking a cue from Karan's words, most of the celebs chose emoticons over words to express themselves. Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Tahira Kashyap reacted to Karan's post.



The five-year-old two siblings are an integral part of Karan's toodles (a short Instagram video) stories. While the little duo are often seen passing comments on their father's sartorial choices, and pout selfies, their child-like innocence wins the internet.

A few days back, Karan was spotted with actor Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani at a school event.

Welcoming him on board, Raveena wrote in her insta-post, "Also was fun to see @karanjohar in his paternal avatar, 'new parent at school' enjoy Karan."

The cine-lovers are eagerly waiting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will rekindle their on-screen romance after 'Gully Boy.' (ANI)