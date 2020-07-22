If 'Paani' gets made, will dedicate it to Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Kapur

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who was set to cast late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his sci-fi film 'Paani,' on Wednesday said he will dedicate the film to Rajput if it ever gets made.

The film that was to be directed by Kapur had earlier announced Rajput in the lead role.

Kapur who was also a close friend of the departed actor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the shelved film and further stated that if he will make sure that his partners in making the film, are the ones that "walk-in humility, not in arrogance."

"If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day," he tweeted.

"If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance," his tweet further read.

Earlier this week, filmmaker Aditya Chopra had in a recorded statement to Mumbai Police said that the film - 'Paani' - was shelved because of creative differences between him and Kapur.

The 'Kai Po Che!' actor was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra residence on June 14. (ANI)












