"If people like it, it will be biggest prize for me": Sudipto Sen on his upcoming film 'The Kerala Story'

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Bengali Filmmaker Sudipto Sen has opened up on his upcoming film 'The Kerala Story' at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Tuesday.

"People should watch it, if you like it, it will be the biggest prize for me," Sudipto said while talking to media persons.

On pleas in Supreme Court against 'The Kerala Story', he said, "We have a 100 per cent trust on our courts, the court already gave a report that the film is a piece of art, it is not a hate speech. So, we think we will get justice. Truth triumphs in the end."



On Tuesday, a screening of 'The Kerala Story' was organised at JNU in Delhi. The screening was attended by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and actor Adah Sharma. They also interacted with the students at the JNU.

At the screening, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "It is your responsibility to how to show this film to people and which type of discussion should be happened."





"I take my film to Vipul (producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah). He liked the story. He was in tears. Then we decided to make the film and it's been a long seven-year journey after which we finally managed to complete the film," Sudipto said at the screening.

He added, "We are telling the story of three girls. One girl is right now in Afghanistan jail. One girl committed suicide and her parents are still waiting for justice. One girl has been raped repeatedly and now she's in hibernation because her perpetrators are hounding her."

"Please tell everyone to watch this film and spread awareness," he concluded.



'The Kerala Story' has become a topic for discussion around the numbers being exaggerated in the trailer of the film.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. (ANI)

