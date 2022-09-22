"If you don't know the whole story...shut up", says Raj Kundra a year after his release from jail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra, on Wednesday, penned a cryptic post.

Raj, who was booked last year by the Mumbai police in connection with the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications, tweeted,"One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad . Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger."

https://twitter.com/TheRajKundra/status/1572469572250521602



September 21 marks one year since Raj was released from the Arthur Road jail.



Alongside the tweet, he also dropped a selfie dressed in a hoodie over a cap, dark sunglasses and a mask. The words 'if you don't know the whole story...shut up!!!' were written on the picture.

Raj has been keeping a low profile ever since his bail. Apparently, he has been approached for the new season of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Since then, he has been avoiding media by covering his face with innovative masks. (ANI)

