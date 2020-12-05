'If you eat today, thank a farmer': Riteish Deshmukh stands in solidarity with farmers

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday expressed solidarity with the farmers that have been protesting against the recently enacted three farm laws.

The 'Dhamaal,' actor took to Twitter to "stand in solidarity," with the farmers of the country.

In his tweet, Deshmukh urged everyone to "thank a farmer," if they eat today.





"If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan," the 41-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

The farmers' agitation in Delhi entered the tenth day today, with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on Tuesday (December 8).

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

