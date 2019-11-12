A scene from 'Sholay' film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
A scene from 'Sholay' film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

IFFI: Classic cult film 'Sholay' to get special screening

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The iconic film 'Sholay' starring veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Singh and Hema Malini, will be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is going to be held in Goa from November 20.
The masterpiece will be screened with live music by pianist Jonny Best to honour Bollywood's Shehenshah's works over a period of time.
Apart from the classic cult, silent films like 'Pandora's Box,' 'Blackmail' and 1925 Soviet film 'Battleship Potemkin' will also be screened in the festival.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the exciting news on his Twitter handle.
According to the official Instagram page of IFFI Goa wrote, "In a way of honoring this year's #DadasahebPhalke Award Winner Amitabh Bachchan, #IFFI2019 will have a special retrospective section of his best films, with the film 'PAA' opening the Film section."
Ramesh Sippy directorial film revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).
When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.
The 1975 Indian action-adventure film was penned by Salim-Javed.
The 50th International Film Festival of India-2019 will witness over 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section.
More than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition of IFFI. The event will be held from November 20 to 28. It is set to inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:42 IST

'Bala' continues winning streak, crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 4

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Bala' is unstoppable at the box-office. After registering a strong opening, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the fourth day of its run.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:02 IST

Pop star Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai for music festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Popstar and international singing sensation Katy Perry landed in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:57 IST

Selena Gomez talks about surviving people's attack on her weight gain

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Pop singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she got through some of the hardest times in her life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:26 IST

Khloe Kardashian expresses regret for accidentally ignoring...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian apologised to her fans after accidentally ignoring her win at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:31 IST

Jennifer Aniston gets a kiss from Gwen Stefani at People's Choice Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Seems like Jennifer Aniston not only had fun onstage at the E! People's Choice Awards but also had a great time backstage.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:59 IST

Drake witnesses unwelcoming gesture from audience at Camp Flog...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): It turned out to be an embarrassing moment for rapper Drake whose performance at the annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles witnessed an unwelcoming gesture by the audience.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:36 IST

Kylie Jenner surprise niece Dream with helicopter ride on her birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made sure that her niece Dream Renee's 3rd birthday is something to cherish lifelong.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:36 IST

Madhuri Dixit stars 'EkDoTeenChallenge' to celebrate 31 years of 'Tezaab'

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit on Monday picked a unique way to celebrate 31 years of her iconic film 'Tezaab.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:16 IST

Man sues Madonna for starting concerts late!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): The 'Queen of Pop' Madonna is being sued by a man for a starting her concerts a tad late.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:53 IST

Kim Kardashian addresses Rodney Reed's death row at 2019...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian who is aspiring to become a lawyer took a moment to talk about justice reforms while in conversation with E-News at 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:11 IST

Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar taken to hospital due to chest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was on Monday morning rushed to hospital after she suffered from a chest infection.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:00 IST

I'm lucky to have you as elder brother: Anil Kapoor while...

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): As Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay flooded the social media with their best wishes on the special day.

Read More
iocl