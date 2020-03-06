IIFA 2020 postponed amid COVID-19 scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which was scheduled to be held in Indore Madhya Pradesh at the end of March, has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



A press statement released by IIFA read: "With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA's fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020".

The statement also informed that a new date for the IIFA event to be held in Madhya Pradesh "will be announced at the earliest".

Earlier, the three-day IIFA event was supposed to take place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from March 27 to March 29. (ANI)

