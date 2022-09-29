IIFA Awards to be held in Abu Dhabi again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): After a successful award weekend in Abu Dhabi this year, The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is going to be back with awards in 2023 - again in Abu Dhabi!

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, which brings together the very best of the Indian film industry, is back by popular demand in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in February 2023 to win our hearts all over again! IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral.

The comeback of the 22nd edition of IIFA this year at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul, featured electrifying performances by the finest talent from the Indian film fraternity, leaving us in awe with three memorable, star-studded days with packed venues filled by fans from all around the globe. More than 350 media attended the three-day awards weekend from 17 countries across the globe as more than 20,000 people thronged the arena.



IIFA 2023 will be a grand celebration of the best talent in Indian cinema, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans, and film enthusiasts worldwide. To present a greater opportunity for long-term impact in tourism, business & trade, and the film production business for the destination.

Noreen Khan, Vice President of IIFA said, "IIFA this year was an amazing experience thanks to the wonderful partners Miral & DCT. Coming back after two years we really worked hard to deliver the best of live entertainment again. The best part was the entire weekend delivered a positive experience to everyone who witnessed or experienced the event in any way. We have been inundated with unprecedented appreciation and comments of everyone truly has had a wonderful time this year in Abu Dhabi and so we are pleased and excited to bring it all back again but with much more magic to come next year".

HE Saleh Mohamed Al-Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "We are honoured to once more welcome the IIFA Weekend & Awards to Etihad Arena. With the eyes of the world's film industry upon us, we have an amazing opportunity to share with the world Abu Dhabi's exciting nightlife, inspiring cultural experiences, and restorative escapes. The Awards in February can only enhance our reputation as a global centre for top-tier leisure, entertainment, and business events." (ANI)

