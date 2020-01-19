'Illegal Weapon 2.0' crosses 75 million views, Shraddha Kapoor shares her excitement

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor couldn't curb her enthusiasm after the ultimate battle song 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' from her forthcoming movie 'Street Dancer 3D', crossed 75 million views on YouTube since its release.

The 32-year-old actor who is playing as the leader of a Pakistani dance team in the movie, hopped on to Instagram, on Sunday, to express her excitement and shared a snippet of the official music video.

Alongside the shared video, the star wrote, "The dance weapons are legally 75 million strong. Tune in now!#StreetDancer3D #IllegalWeapon2."



Apart from Shraddha, the official music video that was dropped two-weeks back featured Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and other actors from the film, and portrays the street dance battle between two dance teams from India and Pakistan. The Indian team is led by Varun Dhawan in the song.

The power-packed track showcases the two arch-rivals challenging each other with their well-coordinated dance moves consisting of a mix of hip-hop and break-dance.

The song -- Illegal Weapon 2.0 -- is the revamped version of a Punjabi hit number with the same name and has been sung by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas, who had also sung the original number.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of the buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo. (ANI)

