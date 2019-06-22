'I'm picking films that appeal to my heart': Rani Mukerji

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Rani Mukerji, who made her comeback with 'Hichki' last year, which garnered immense appreciation from the critics and audience around the globe, revealed that she is handpicking films that not only strike a social conversation but also set the box office on fire.

"I'm grateful and humbled that Hichki won the hearts of audiences in India, in China and worldwide. I'm picking films that appeal to my heart, that appeal to me as an actor," said Rani.

The actor, who played the role of an aspiring teacher with Tourette syndrome, believed that she was lucky to get such unique roles.

"I think it's my good fortune that I have been able to select scripts out of the ones that I have got and I am fortunate that the directors and the writers have thought of me to play these characters. I have been lucky to have received the right script at the right time. I have enjoyed telling a story to the audience because if you are making a socially relevant film, we are making it for the audience," added the 41-year-old actor.

'Hichki' was not the first film where Rani played the role of a specially-abled person, before this she played the role of a blind and deaf woman in 'Black', for which she won Filmfare for Best Actress.

The 'Hum Tum' actor picks the subject that no one is talking about but should be. As her upcoming flick, 'Mardaani 2' which is a sequel to her super hit cop thriller will also be around another social theme that is expected to be an eye-opener for the audience.

"In 'Hichki', they [audience] came to know about the symptoms of Tourette's which not many people knew in India. With Mardaani we got to tell people how the menace of child trafficking exists in our lives even though we don't want to see it but it is rampant around us. In 'Mardaani 2', we will again tackle a subject that will be shocking; it will show something very real, very alarming to audiences and make them aware of what's happening in and around our lives," she said.

'Mardaani 2' marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. (ANI)

