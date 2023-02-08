"I'm ready if script is ready": Akshay Kumar discusses 'Special 26 sequel' with Anupam Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, on Wednesday, discussed the sequel of their thriller film 'Special 26'.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey 'Special 26' turned 10 on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter account and wrote in Hindi, "Aaj hamari film #Special26 ko release hue 10 saal ho gaye. Maine hmaare honhaar director @neerajpofficial se kitni baar kaha ki wo iska Part-2 bnaye. Par ab aap hi batye #10YearsOfSpecial26 ka sequel banna chahiye ki nahi?"

To which Akshay replied, "I'm ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai."



Released in 2013, the heist thriller film was based on the 1987 Opera House heist and received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. It also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Shergill, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Rajesh Sharma, and Kishor Kadam in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2023.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in 'OMG 2', and in director, Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside actor Tiger Shroff.

Anupam, on the other hand, will be seen in an upcoming family entertainer 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' opposite Neena Gupta.

He also has Kangana Ranaut's next film 'Emergency' in his kitty. (ANI)

