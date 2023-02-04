"I'm running out of pictures, words", Arjun Kapoor misses mother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday penned an emotional note on his mother Mona Kapoor's birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun dropped a handwritten old letter.

Sharing the letter, he wrote, "I'm running out of pictures now Maa. I've run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up, Maybe I've run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it's the best day of the year for me, that's why I promise you I will never give up I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise u I will make u proud wherever u are... love u feels rather empty without ur smile ya... Happy Birthday to my everything."

Losing anyone is difficult, but the loss of a parent can be particularly challenging. Arjun's post has left social media users extremely emotional.

Mona Kapoor, the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died of cancer on March 25, 2012.

Meanwhile, Arjun will also be seen in an upcoming thriller film 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty. (ANI)

