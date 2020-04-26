'I'm the luckiest girl in the universe': Shraddha is now Aarohi on Insta as 'Aashiqui 2' clocks 7 years

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Seven years after delivering the hit film 'Aashiqui 2', actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday reminisced about the movie and thanked everyone who supported her. She even changed her name on Instagram to Aarohi, the character she portrayed in the 2013 romantic drama.

The 33-year-old actor shared her excitement on the photo-sharing platform and gave a shoutout to director Mohit Suri and her lead co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.



"7 years of Aashiqui 2 today! Thank you forever @mohitsuri for this gift of a lifetime @visheshfilms for believing, #ShaguftaRafique for your exquisitely beautiful writing," read the caption.

Mentioning her co-star from the film, Aditya Roy Kapur, she further wrote: " @adityaroykapur for being an unbelievably amazing costar and the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film."

The 'Baaghi' actor wrapped up the post by addressing her fan clubs for their 'united' efforts in creating beautiful edits, and collages of the movie poster.

"Thank you, everyone, who gave this film so so sooo much love. Its priceless I'm the luckiest girl in the universe," she concluded the post.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, 'Aashiqui 2', which was a sequel to the 1990 hit 'Aashiqui', was one of the biggest hits of 2013, where Shraddha shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Shraddha essayed the role of Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a small-town girl and aspiring singer who becomes a successful playback artist.

Aditya, on the other hand, played the role of Rahul Jaykara, a successful playback singer whose career gets staggered because of his alcohol addiction. (ANI)

