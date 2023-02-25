Important to give charity to our own people: Anupam Kher at Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher recently attended the 'Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave' in New Delhi where he spoke at length about the ordeals of Kashmiri Pandits and how his film 'The Kashmir Files' highlighted them.

He cited the atrocities that were meted out to the Kashmiri Pandits and urged the audience to volunteer in monetarily supporting charities working on the issues centric to the community and even announced an amount of Rs 5 lakhs for the same.

He said, "'The Kashmir Files' showed problems of Kashmiri pandits. We've earned a lot. We give charity to foreign organisations that are already doing financially well. Now it's important to give charity to our own people. I pledge Rs 5 lakhs for them."



The conclave is being organised by the Global Kashmiri Pandit diaspora. It is a two-day-long conclave and Sadhguru is also one of the keynote speakers at the event.

Talking about 'The Kashmir Files', the film recently bagged the 'Best Film' award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Anupam Kher also bagged the award for being the 'Most Versatile Actor Of The Year' for his role in 'The Kashmir Files'.

'The Kashmir Files,' a film on the life of Kashmiri pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

Talking about Anupam Kher, on the work front, he will be seen in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War', and Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency'. He was last seen in 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' which hit the theatres earlier this month. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi. (ANI)

