Imran Khan makes a rare public appearance, fans say "can't wait to see him in films again"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' fame Imran Khan, who quit acting years ago, recently made heads turn when he was spotted at the engagement bash of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai.

On Friday, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in presence of close friends and family members. From Aamir to his ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, mother Zeenat Hussain, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy. However, it's Aamir's nephew Imran who stole everyone's attention.

Looking dapper in a white shirt, paired with a blue blazer and beige trousers, Imran happily posed for shutterbugs. He was spotted in public after a long time.





His rare appearance made his fans extremely happy and nostalgic.

"Oh My God! Imran... you look so handsome," a social media user commented.

"Miss you badly," another one wrote.

"Imran, please come back in films," a user wrote.

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. The audience was crazy about Imran Khan and he had a lot of female fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s -- all thanks to his charming looks. After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'EkMain Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting. His last release was Katti Batti in 2015. A few years ago, he was was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to a 8-year-old daughter Imara. (ANI)

