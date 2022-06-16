Imtiaz Ali turns 51; check out 5 best films by the ace Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): One of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country, Imtiaz Ali, turned 51 on Thursday. A director, producer and writer - Imtiaz Ali is known for creating magic on screen. He has given Indian Cinema one of the most romantic, unconventional, and complex love stories.

As the ace Director turns a year older, let's take a look at five of his best films that enthralled the audience.

1. Jab We met

The movie that turned out to be the turning point in Kareena Kapoor Khan's career is touted to be one of the best romantic comedies this country has ever seen. Even after a decade and a half, Jab We Met, the movie continues to be a fan favorite.



2. Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha enjoys a cult following and those who love it, still can't stop raving about how good it is. The rawness of the characters made its way to people's hearts. Imtiaz Ali weaves a magical kingdom with broken and confused characters that take you on a rollercoaster of emotions.



3. Rockstar



The movie that made Ranbir Kapoor a real-life 'Rockstar', gave the Indian Cinema one of the best music albums of all time. Romance, pain, anger, and heartbreak all compiled together with Imtiaz Ali's vision is the perfect recipe for a blockbuster film and that's exactly what Rockstar is all about!



4. Highway

Pairing Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda seemed like a mistake at first but after watching Highway, people changed this perception. The movie was Alia Bhatt's second project and it was only after Highway that she was taken seriously as an actor. It takes you on a journey of self-discovery and leaves you wanting the road to never end. With powerful music and exceptional writing, the simplicity of Highway made it one of the most loved films of all time.



5. Love Aaj Kal

Released in 2009, Love Aaj Kal revolved around relationships and their complexities in a practical world. Although the movie's second part released in 2020 couldn't manage to strike a chord with the audience, the first part starring Saif and Deepika is still loved by all. Both the actors set the screen ablaze with their crackling chemistry.



Known as a man of many talents who can make exceptional masterpieces, Imtiaz Ali continues to rule the hearts of many. (ANI)

