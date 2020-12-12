In pain to see suffering of my farmer brothers: Dharmendra again

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has always worn his farming roots on his sleeves, on Friday said he was pained to see the sufferings of his "farmer brothers."

The 85-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast."

The Sholay actor had shared a similar tweet expressing his concerns over the farmers-agitation">farmers' agitation, earlier this month, but deleted the tweet later after being subjected to trolling.



The former MP has been staying in his farmhouse since the COVID-induced lockdown was first imposed on the country.

At the farmhouse, he has been growing fruits and vegetables and on several occasions, he proudly shared their videos.

The celebrated actor had also shared videos of himself working in his fields on social media.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have rejected the Centre's proposal to amend the recently enacted farm laws. (ANI)

