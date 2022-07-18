In Pics: Vicky Kaushal all smiles as he has fun in pool with his boys

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently enjoying the Maldivian sun as they vacation with friends and family in the island nation. The two have been actively sharing snippets from their beach vacation as they soak in the pristine beauty of the island. The couple jet off to the Maldives last week to celebrate Katrina's 39th birthday.

Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to share a couple of fun pictures, having fun in the pool with his boys. Vicky along with his boys - Sunny Kaushal, Anand Tiwari, Kabir Khan, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel and Mikhail Yawalkar are flashing wide smiles in the pictures as they have a fun time in the pool. He captioned the photo, "Pulling (written in Hindi) your attention".



Earlier, he dropped a drop-dead-gorgeous picture of Katrina to wish her on her birthday and penned down a sweet note for her. He wrote, " Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!"





Vicky and Katrina are vacationing with Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, Sunny's rumoured girlfriend Sharwari Wagh, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, Ileana D'Cruz, Director Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Director Karishma Kohli, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif, Anand Tiwari and actor Angira Dhar.



On the work front, Vicky will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line. 'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Katrina, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. The upcoming film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. She also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in her kitty. (ANI)

