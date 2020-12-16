India to hold Global Media and Film Summit in 2021

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that India will hold a Global Media and Film Summit in 2021.

The Press Information Bureau shared a clip of the announcement on Twitter in which Javadekar spoke on the growth of communication and technology in the country. In the video, Javadekar said that the year 2022 will mark 75 years of independence and 75 years of Cannes Film Festival, and the occasion will be celebrated in a different scale with a special pavilion at the International Film Festival.



"The Year 2022 will be 75 years of independence and 75 years of @cannes. It will be celebrated at a different scale with a special pavilion at the #CannesFilmFestival; India will also hold a Global Media and Film Summit next year: Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar," the tweet read.



Javadekar also requested all to participate in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for various entertaining programmes and films.



Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Javadekar said, "51st @IFFIGoa from 16-24th January will witness the best of cinema with World, Asia & India Premiers. The festival will showcase 47 films in the Indian panorama section, 26 in feature & 21 in Non-feature section."



"A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections." (ANI)

