Cameron Bailey at the session
Cameron Bailey at the session

Indian cinema so much more than Bollywood: TIFF co-head

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): A breakfast networking session was hosted by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the sidelines the country's participation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019 on Monday.
Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India, Toronto; Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director & Co-Head, TIFF and the Indian Delegation interacted with the participants at the session. Speaking on the occasion, Bailey said that there is a very strong bond between Indian Cinema and TIFF.
Highlighting the range of Indian Cinema, he stated that it is so much more than Bollywood and there is no country in the world that makes films as India does.
"Significant of the attractive growth opportunities, the vibrant media, and entertainment industry has projected India as the 'All in one destination to make films' on the global stage", he added.
Talking about the richness of Indian cinema, he also touched upon various styles, languages and regional flavors which are reflected in the large scale musicals, animations, serious dramas, comedies and other genres of films produced in India.
The Session also witnessed a gathering of prominent figures such as Festival Heads, representatives of International Film Associations, Film Agencies and Production.
As part of policy outreach, the Indian Delegation also met with Canadian Government officials who were apprised of the recent initiatives undertaken by the Indian Government towards facilitating synergy between producers to foster co-productions.
Measures such as the institution of FFO (funds from the operation) to act as single-window facilitation, clearance mechanism for according permissions for domestic and international film-makers for filming as well as the creation of an ecosystem of Nodal officers among the different Indian States & Union Territories for faster processing of shooting permissions were also touched upon.
Applauding the recent changes made in the policy framework, representatives of the said bodies expressed their desire to participate with India in addition to IFFI 2019 which is slated for November in Goa. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse are back together!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who co-star in the American drama series 'Riverdale', parted ways in July and nearly two months after their break-up, they are back together.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:59 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' went on floors today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:50 IST

Bhumi Pednekar opens up about playing a 22-year-old in 'Dolly...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll. Right from her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', to 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' to 'Lust Stories', the actor has been standing out for her diverse choice of subjects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:08 IST

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight on largest ice-breaker ship...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for a massive showdown in the upcoming film 'War'. After pulling off an extremely risky bike-chasing sequence, the duo has filmed another high-octane action scene for the flick.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:32 IST

'The Sky Is Pink' trailer is a perfect blend of romance, drama,...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood comeback film 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf is finally out and it is everything! The trailer, which takes you on a crazy family ride, is a perfect blend of all the emotions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:32 IST

Chance the Rapper postpones tour after daughter's birth

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): American rapper Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, is going on paternity leave! The star has postponed his 'The Big Day' tour in order to spend more time with his newborn daughter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:14 IST

Camila Mendes reveals she was drugged, sexually assaulted during college

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actor Camila Mendes opened up about a terrifying experience she endured during her college days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:58 IST

Dwayne Johnson says everything is 'good' with Kevin Hart after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson said everything is "good" with fellow actor Kevin Hart following his scary car accident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:13 IST

Ruby Rose says world 'desperately needs' Batwoman

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Gotham has a new hero! Actor Ruby Rose, who plays Kate Kane in the new American TV series 'Batwoman', spoke about her new stint revealing why it's so meaningful to her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:36 IST

Rishi Kapoor returns home after almost a year

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): After a long stay in New York for the treatment of an unknown medical condition, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is finally back home after 11 months and 11 days!

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:28 IST

Here's what scares scary 'It' clown, Bill Skarsgard

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Bill Skarsgard terrified audiences with his role as the tormenting clown Pennywise in the two 'It' films but what scares the actor is the 2016 film 'The Wailing'!

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:14 IST

Hailee Steinfeld being eyed to play Kate Bishop in Marvel's 'Hawkeye'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Makers of 'Hawkeye' seem to have found the right actor for the role of Kate Bishop as Hailee Steinfeld is being eyed for the role.

Read More
iocl