Inequality still a reality, we need to love and nurture our daughters: Bhumi

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Inspired by her upcoming outing 'Saand Ki Aankh', Bhumi Pednekar has voiced her concerns about inequalities women have faced and also expressed hope that her film - based on the story of two of the world's oldest women sharpshooters - will bring a positive change in the society.

'Saand Ki Aankh' points out inequalities women have faced across generations through the life story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar - women who took up shooting in their 60's.

However, Bhumi, who plays Chandro in the film, feels that inequality towards women is a big reality today. "I hope, through our film and through the inspiring dadis we can bring about some change in the way people think. We need to celebrate our daughters. Love them, nurture them and let them shine," said the actor.

"Women have faced inequality in our country ever since we can remember. It's taken a bunch of bold and courageous women to break those age-old moulds of discrimination, to bring about an evolution of equality in our country. And that's exactly what the Tomar sisters did," she said.

"Unknowingly they were a part of a system that didn't give them any opportunities cause the society just didn't know better, but they didn't want the same for their daughters and granddaughters," she continued.

Deeply inspired by Chandro and Prakashi's journey, Bhumi said, "In their 60's they broke all shackles of patriarchy through a very inspiring and truly overwhelming journey. Laughing, smiling with never a dull moment they paved the path for a flourished future not just for their girls but for over 50,000 children. Their story is one to be remembered. It's a roller coaster ride full of tears and laughs."

She opined that the entire country will connect to this family entertainer because it's truly a feel-good film that everyone will relate to. "Saand Ki Aankh' is an out and out family film. It is important for the entire family to see the movie and realise that knowingly or unknowingly it is always the woman of the house who gets subjected to inequality, it is her dreams that more often than not become secondary or non-relevant," said the versatile actor.

Bhumi hopes that the film will bring a positive social change and people will celebrate their daughters more. (ANI)


