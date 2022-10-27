Inside Pics from Diwali bash: Aryan Khan parties with Nysa Devgn, Tripti Dimri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): New photos from the celeb-studded Diwali party at producer Amritpal Bindra have come out, and well it looks like one big fancy celebration!

In one of the photos shared online by a social media user Orhan Awatramani, Aryan Khan struck a pose with Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, and actor Tripti Dimri.



Other photos that Orhan shared on social media are with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and others.

Check out the photos:















Orhan even shared a photo with SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.



Many attended Amrit Pal Bindra's party on Saturday, photos from which created a lot of buzz online. The who's who of the industry was in attendance - Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Nanda, Navya Nanda etc.

Talking about Aryan Khan, NCB's Vigilance team probing his case submitted its inquiry report in Delhi headquarters last week, and "many shortcomings were found in the investigation."

The report highlighted that Aryan khan was "deliberately targeted."

"The investigation team of NCB has found the role of 7 to 8 NCB officers suspicious in this case. The Vigilance team of NCP found in its investigation that the Aryan Khan case was not investigated properly as Aryan Khan was deliberately targeted and why it was done is not yet known," the NCB report said.

Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.(ANI)

