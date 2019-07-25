Inspirational track 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from 'Mission Mangal' is out!

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After creating much buzz with the trailer of 'Mission Mangal', the makers have dropped the first song 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from the film on Thursday.

Akshay Kumar, who is playing senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan at ISRO, shared the song on his social media account.



The song which starts with Akshay Kumar telling Vidya Balan about the distance between moon and Mars is all about making your dreams come true.

The song narrates the passion and the hard work involved behind turning a dream into reality against all odds.

Talking about the idea behind the inspirational track, debutant director Jagan Shakti said, "The song is more like an anthem that plays out at different junctures in the film. It almost binds the story together. Each scientist working on 'Mission Mangal' has their own idea for this ambitious venture, but faces roadblocks while executing them."

Akshay can be seen working with his team including Vidya, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon to make India's Mars mission a success.

Crooned by Benny Dayal and Vibha Saraf, the song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Throwing light on the driving force behind the title 'Dil Mei Mars Hai', the director added, "In the film, the team members use their skills to crack problems. What matters to them is the ultimate goal, which is to successfully send the Mangalyaan into space to orbit Mars, and to do that in the first attempt despite constraints. Hence, we have titled this song 'Dil Mei Mars Hai', because, for these scientists, dil mein mars hai, quite literally."

He continued, "We tried a few things, which were very tech-heavy and they somehow didn't bring out the emotion that we wanted to highlight. Then, we decided to try something simple, which brings out the underlying sentiment clearly. The idea was to highlight the scientists' undeterred spirit to achieve their goal and 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' says it all."

The movie is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15, 2019. (ANI)