Still from the song
Still from the song

Inspirational track 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from 'Mission Mangal' is out!

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:17 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After creating much buzz with the trailer of 'Mission Mangal', the makers have dropped the first song 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from the film on Thursday.
Akshay Kumar, who is playing senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan at ISRO, shared the song on his social media account.


The song which starts with Akshay Kumar telling Vidya Balan about the distance between moon and Mars is all about making your dreams come true.
The song narrates the passion and the hard work involved behind turning a dream into reality against all odds.
Talking about the idea behind the inspirational track, debutant director Jagan Shakti said, "The song is more like an anthem that plays out at different junctures in the film. It almost binds the story together. Each scientist working on 'Mission Mangal' has their own idea for this ambitious venture, but faces roadblocks while executing them."
Akshay can be seen working with his team including Vidya, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon to make India's Mars mission a success.
Crooned by Benny Dayal and Vibha Saraf, the song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Throwing light on the driving force behind the title 'Dil Mei Mars Hai', the director added, "In the film, the team members use their skills to crack problems. What matters to them is the ultimate goal, which is to successfully send the Mangalyaan into space to orbit Mars, and to do that in the first attempt despite constraints. Hence, we have titled this song 'Dil Mei Mars Hai', because, for these scientists, dil mein mars hai, quite literally."
He continued, "We tried a few things, which were very tech-heavy and they somehow didn't bring out the emotion that we wanted to highlight. Then, we decided to try something simple, which brings out the underlying sentiment clearly. The idea was to highlight the scientists' undeterred spirit to achieve their goal and 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' says it all."
The movie is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.
Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:05 IST

Cole Sprouse is the one who called it quits with Lili Reinhart!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): It's not all bad news for the fans of actors and former couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse!

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:00 IST

My cowboy grandfather will be 'proud' to see me riding horses in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Actor Austin Butler, who would be seen riding horses in forthcoming movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', seems all excited about horses and cowboy boots.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:47 IST

Experience Jurassic World come alive with this new ride!

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): It just got real! Universal Studios Hollywood, a theme park in Universal City, California, recently launched a new ride for all the 'Jurassic World' fans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:15 IST

Criticism faced by 'GoT' final season has not affected prequel's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed that 'Game of Thrones' prequel is moving with full speed and prior backlash from fans isn't slowing it down.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:42 IST

Cameron Boyce's family attends 'Descendants' director's Walk of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The family of Cameron Boyce, who died earlier this month, joined 'Descendants' director Kenny Ortega in Hollywood as the director received his star on the Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:44 IST

Jamie Lynn Spears confirms 'Zoey 101' comeback

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Jamie Lynn Spears who is gearing up for Netflix's series 'Sweet Magnolias', on Wednesday revealed that the much-loved show 'Zoey 101' is indeed making a comeback.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez gets shining Porsche, life-size card for birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25, (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, and her fans gifted birthday card that's bigger than she is.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:39 IST

'The Fanatic' trailer: Obsessive John Travolta stalks his Hollywood idol

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The wait is finally over for fans as the trailer of John Travolta starrer 'The Fanatic' was dropped on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:29 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio says he accepts ebbs and flows of his profession

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): With just a few days to go for the release of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' where he will be seen as a fading Hollywood star, Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio said that he will keep waiting for good projects when he will be less wanted in the industry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:38 IST

Jason Statham thanks stuntmen, calls them 'unsung heroes'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): After the shooting for 'Fast and Furious 9' came to a halt following an injury suffered by a stuntman, actor Jason Statham opened up about the incident and thanked the "unsung heroes".

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:32 IST

Kanye West moves to trademark 'Sunday Service' merchandise

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West has reportedly filed a trademark application for 'Sunday Service' merchandise with the US Patent and Trademark office, according to public records.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:25 IST

Ever had a 'Rahul Bose moment'? Here is Twitterati sharing theirs

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): For those who thought that fruits aren't harmful to their existence, actor Rahul Bose showed the other side of the story which sent the fans into a frenzy!

Read More
iocl