International Literacy Day: Here are Bollywood stars promoting importance of education!

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Today on the occasion of International Literacy Day, several celebrities who are vocal about education rights are spreading awareness and reminding people about the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.

Keeping up with the tradition, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) this year kept the theme as 'Literacy and multilingualism', which means that the organisation will focus on literacy and multilingualism to bring progress in the world regarding literacy.

Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist, distributed unevenly across countries and populations. Embracing linguistic diversity in education and literacy development is central to addressing these literacy challenges and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In order to encourage awareness towards literacy, Ajay Devgn shared a quote by Albert Einstein on his Twitter handle which read, "The only source of knowledge is experience."



Ajay's wife and actor Kajol who is a book worm shared a video on the micro-blogging site and spoke on the benefits of sparing some time and donating it to reading book or novels on the special day. She captioned her video as "International Literacy Day."



Joining the league of celebrities was Bhushan Kumar, owner of the record label T-Series who also shared a quote by Dalai Lama. "Share your knowledge, it's a way to achieve immortality"- Dalai Lama. #InternationalLiteracyDay," he tweeted.



According to UNESCO, September 8 was proclaimed as International Literacy Day (ILD) at the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference on 26 October 1966. Since 1967, International Literacy Day (ILD) celebrations have taken place annually around the world to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist, and at the same time the demands for skills required for work, evolve rapidly. (ANI)