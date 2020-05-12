International Nurses Day: Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan thank nurses

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): On the occasion of International Nurses Day, several Bollywood actors took to social media on Tuesday to thank nurses who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Actors like Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan thanked nurses and lauded their dedication to treat patients.

Lauding the heroes behind the masks, Kajol tweeted, "behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses. #InternationalNursesDay."

Junior Bachchan extended gratitude to the nurses by posting a picture featuring a nurse with ten hands each one for working on a specific health condition.

"Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes. #InternationalNursesDay," tweeted Bachchan.

'Agneepath' actor Sanjay Dutt also praised the heroes for their selfless work and tweeted, "So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing."

"Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay," his tweet further read.

#InternationalNursesDay was trending on Twitter since Tuesday morning as netizens poured love and appreciations for the nurses working during the pandemic. (ANI)

