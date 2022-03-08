International Women's Day 2022: Yami Gautam appeals to people to help end sexual violence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Yami Gautam has made a humble appeal to people to help end sexual violence this International Women's Day.

On Tuesday, Yami, who played the role of a rape survivor in the recently released film 'A Thursday', took to Instagram and penned an open letter aiming to raise awareness about sexual violence.

"The character of Naina in the movie made me see the mental trauma, stigma and agony victims go through, knowing what they have gone through. My heart goes out to them. All I want is for this to end - the brutality women face, sometimes even by their loved ones behind closed doors, the disgrace faced by the ones affected and above all else the fears instilled in women where they are the ones blamed for what happens to them," the letter read.





Yami's co-star Neha Dhupia, too, shared the same letter on her Instagram account.

In her caption, Neha urged everyone to make a safe world for women.

"Just wishing 'Happy Women's Day' is not enough, especially with the kind of brutality women are facing even today. Let us all as a nation stand together to make it not just a happy day but a happy and safe world for women," she captioned the post.

Coming back to the film, it was directed by Behzad Khambata. (ANI)

